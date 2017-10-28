Wicked in Walker’s Point

The Iron Horse Hotel 500 W. Florida St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

To help celebrate the spookiest weekend of the year, The Iron Horse Hotel’s annual Halloween Party will feature a night of dancing, pumpkin bowling, carved-pumpkin displays and of course a costume contest. Guests can sip on $3 New Glarus beer and enjoy a pig roast for $15 per person. Local Milwaukee favorite, Kiings, will be spinning roof-raising tunes from 7:30PM until midnight.

The Iron Horse Hotel 500 W. Florida St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
