"Wiesn" in a Box at Old World Wisconsin

2019 is the year of Friendship between Germany and the United States, and to celebrate this feeling of gemutlichkeit (warmth and welcoming) we’re hosting Wiesn in a Box- a pop-up beer garden that’s traveling the county to celebrate shared history and experiences and culture!

In the Bavarian dialect Wiesn means “fairgrounds” which is where Oktoberfests and other social events take place. Take a seat in our wiesn and enjoy a cold Hofbrau beer, rest your feet, and enjoy the company of friends and family. Prost to German-American friendships, old and new.

FREE event