Wild Ones: Vintage Motorcycle Rally

Come celebrate Harley-Davidson’s unrivaled motorcycle heritage with a vintage 1940s-style motorcycle rally at the H-D Museum. The daylong activities include the 17th Annual Knucklehead Company Reunion antique motorcycle ride-in show and the AMCA Badger Heritage Chapter authentic motorcycle field games (slow race, plank ride, barrel race, T-ball, ball on cone and weenie bite), with proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish Foundation of Wisconsin. Plus, the Victor McLaglen Motor Corps – a motorcycle stunt and drill team featured in the H-D Museum’s special summer exhibit, “Daredevils: A Century of Spine-Tingling Spectacles” – will bring its bag of tricks all the way from Southern California. Food & Beverages available all day at MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant, CAN ROOM and Outdoor Concessions featuring Budweiser, King of Beers.