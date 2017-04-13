Wild Space Dance Company presents: Wild At 30

Event time: 8 pm, May 4-6

Enter a wild space 30 years in the making! From the Next Act main stage to site-based vignettes in the lobby, hallways and rehearsal rooms, Wild at 30 celebrates our past, present and future with work by Artistic Director Debra Loewen, choreographer Cate Deicher, alumni Michelle DiMeo, Mauriah Kraker, Dan Schuchart and Bridgett Tegen, and UWM intern Nicole Spence. The current company joins alumni Sofi Askenazi, David Figueroa, Liz Fransee, Jennifer Goetzinger, Mandi Karr, Molly Mingey, Lindsey Ruenger, Jessie Mae Scibek, Randy Talley, Tom Thoreson and Yeng Vang-Strath for this special anniversary performance of new work and memorable moments from the past.

Price: General admission: $22, Students: $18