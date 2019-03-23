"Wilde About the Theater" Exhibit Is for Art and Theater-Lovers

If you love fine art and theater openings, "Wilde About the Theater is an exhibit you won't want to miss! On Saturday, March 23rd from 6:30 – 7:30 pm, The Rogues Artists Group will be "struttin' their stuff" during the artists reception at the Suckow Family Art Gallery in the Schauer Arts Center, 147 Rural Street in Harford, Wisconsin.

Peruse more than 40 pieces of interpretive art based on "all things theater," while listening to classics by Cole Porter, Irving Berlin and more. Enjoy light refreshments and a glass of bubbly from the cash bar during Broadway opening-style reception. Fancy dress is encouraged but not required. The "Wilde About the Theater" show runs from Friday, March 9th through Sunday, June 23rd, 2019.

The "Wilde About the Theater" features metalwork, jewelry, pastel, plein air, watercolor, oil, cut paper, assemblage, sculpture and mixed media. Come and mingle with exhibiting artists William Lemke, Tom Smith, Laura Easey-Jones, Francis Annan Affotey, Thomas Buchs, Donna Staats, Gwen Granzow, Carol Christ, Michael Andrysczyk, Joyce Eesley, Dennis Robert, JJ Joyce, Dan Pierce, Lynda Brothen, Julie San Felipe, Barbara Friedman, Marcia Hero, Cherie Raffel, Aaron Boyd, Suzanne Eli-Germaine, and Sherry Thomas. Invest in a piece of original art based on your favorite play for your home or office. There is no charge for the event.

The Rogues Artists Group is made up of 35+ artists producing investment-quality art. The Rogues Artists Group was established in 2018 and exhibits at a variety of venues around the state. Membership in The Rogues is by invitation only. For more information visit www.roguesartists.org or email rogue1gallery@gmail.com.

Located in the upper level of the Schauer Arts Center, the Suckow Family Art Gallery is open for viewing weekdays from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Saturdays from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm, and one hour prior to performances. The Schauer Arts Center strives to be a vital resource that fosters, supports, and enriches the cultural, educational, and social well-being of the community by serving as a gathering place where people from all walks of life enjoy and participate in the arts. The year-round Schauer School of the Arts offers music, theater, dance, and visual arts education for all ages, levels, and visions. For more about the Schauer Arts Center visit www.schauercenter.org, or call 262-670-0560