WILEORC Law Enforcement Appreciation Day w/Cherry Pie

WILEORC is hosting the first annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at the beautiful Wales Community Park! The event will kick off with our annual escorted motorcycle ride at 10:00am. The park will open at noon and will feature a craft fair / flea market vendors, food trucks, and a kids play area. Live entertainment kicks off with rockin’ country legends Westfield at 2:30pm. Taking the stage at 6:00pm, Wisconsin’s favorite rockers, Cherry Pie! Fireworks provided by Freedom Fireworks.

This is a FREE family-friendly event! The motorcycle ride is $20 per driver, $10 per passenger.

We are still looking for craft fair / flea market vendors! Contact Cyndi at Cyndi.scollin@wileorc.org for details.

For corporate sponsorship, please contact John at john.fredericks@wileorc.org.