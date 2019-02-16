Will Pfrang and The Good Land Gang - Post Valentine's Day Show
Fire On Water 518 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Will Pfrang and The Good Land Gang are having a Valentines Day themed show/ party. Love will be in the air. This is the perfect event to see one of Milwaukee's up and coming bands in an intimate, live setting. There will be hand holding, great drinks, and slow dancing. Bring your sweetheart or come out and find one. 9PM-12AM / 21+ / Free Admission
