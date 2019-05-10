Willie Watson w/Kate Rhudy

For nearly two decades, as both part of Old Crow Medicine Show and a solo artist, Willie Watson has made modern folk music rooted in older traditions. He’s a folksinger in the classic sense: a singer, storyteller, and traveler, with a catalog of songs that bridge the gap between the past and present. Southern gospel. Railroad songs. Delta blues. Irish fiddle tunes. Appalachian music. He makes room for it all, showing the full range of his artistry in his live shows, matching his instrumental and vocal chops with a strong appreciation for the songs that have shaped not only a genre, but an entire country.