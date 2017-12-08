Wind Ensemble and Young Wind Ensemble: Concert in the Park
UWM Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
The collegiate performers with the UWM Wind Ensemble invite the high school students of the UWM Youth Wind Ensemble program (UWAY) to perform a joint concert. The program features the kind of music that was once heard in the town band performances at the turn of the twentieth century.
General – 12; Seniors, UWM Facilty & Staff – $8; Students w/ ID & Under 18 – Free; Majors – Free
