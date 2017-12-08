Wind Ensemble and Young Wind Ensemble: Concert in the Park

Google Calendar - Wind Ensemble and Young Wind Ensemble: Concert in the Park - 2017-12-08 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wind Ensemble and Young Wind Ensemble: Concert in the Park - 2017-12-08 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wind Ensemble and Young Wind Ensemble: Concert in the Park - 2017-12-08 19:30:00 iCalendar - Wind Ensemble and Young Wind Ensemble: Concert in the Park - 2017-12-08 19:30:00

UWM Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

The collegiate performers with the UWM Wind Ensemble invite the high school students of the UWM Youth Wind Ensemble program (UWAY) to perform a joint concert. The program features the kind of music that was once heard in the town band performances at the turn of the twentieth century.

General – 12; Seniors, UWM Facilty & Staff – $8; Students w/ ID & Under 18 – Free; Majors – Free

Info
UWM Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Concerts
Google Calendar - Wind Ensemble and Young Wind Ensemble: Concert in the Park - 2017-12-08 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wind Ensemble and Young Wind Ensemble: Concert in the Park - 2017-12-08 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wind Ensemble and Young Wind Ensemble: Concert in the Park - 2017-12-08 19:30:00 iCalendar - Wind Ensemble and Young Wind Ensemble: Concert in the Park - 2017-12-08 19:30:00