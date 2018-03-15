Windfall Theatre presents: Dancing With Hamlet

Windfall Theatre, in conjunction with Milwaukee Entertainment Group, presents Dancing With Hamlet, a new play by local playwright Deanna Strasse. The show focuses on the dysfunctional Flack family who finds themselves in a tragedy…of Shakespearean proportions. This witty and, at times, dark drama asks big questions of morality, complacency, and what it means to be a family.

The show stars Melody Lopac (Milwaukee Entertainment Group, The Box Theatre (formally New Theatre on Main), Lake Country Playhouse), Donna Daniels (Racine Theatre Guild, Sunset Playhouse, Waukesha Civic Theatre), Josh Scheibe (Milwaukee Entertainment Group, Sunset Playhouse, Morning Star Productions), Cory Jefferson Hagen (Milwaukee Entertainment Group, Theater RED), Emmitt Morgans (Windfall Theatre, Bard & Bourbon) and Amanda J. Hull (Milwaukee Entertainment Group, Windfall Theatre). Windfall Theatre’s artistic director Carol Zippel will direct.

Thursday, March 15th at 8pm

Friday, March 16th at 8pm

Saturday, March 17th at 8pm

Monday, March 19th at 8pm (Pay-What-You-Can-Performance)

Thursday, March 22nd at 8pm

Friday, March 23rd at 8pm

Saturday, March 24th at 8pm

Subterranean Theatre at the Brumder Mansion.

http://www.windfalltheatre.com/