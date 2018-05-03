Windfall Theatre presents: Celebration

CELEBRATION, Music by Harvey Schmidt, Lyrics and Book by Tom Jones

May 4-19, 2018 -- All performances 8pm at Village Church Arts, 130 E. Juneau Avenue

Thu 5/3, Fri 5/4, Sat 5/5, Fri 5/11, Mon 5/14, Thu 5/17, Fri 5/18, Sat 5/19

All Windfall performances are at 8pm

At Village Church Arts, 130 E. Juneau

Tickets $20.00

Box Office: 414-332-3963

www.brownpapertickets.com

www.windfalltheatre.com

CELEBRATION by the legendary American musical writing team of Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones opens Thursday, May 3 as the finale to Windfall Theatre’s 25th Season of bringing Fearless theatre to Milwaukee audiences and will have an 8 show run in Windfall’s intimate performance space located at Village Church Arts, 130 East Juneau Avenue, in the heart of Milwaukee’s downtown theater district where Windfall has made its home since 1992.

CELEBRATION exemplifies Windfall’s mission of staging little known gems from renowned theatrical artists and selecting bold theatrical ensemble driven pieces that give our audiences unforgettable theatrical adventures.

About the Musical: CELEBRATION, Music by Harvey Schmidt, Lyrics and Book by Tom Jones, the duo who created THE FANTASTICKS, is an adult musical fable based on ancient rituals depicting the battle between Winter and Summer. The tale begins with an eclipse on New Year's Eve. Revelers in the city wait to see what the darkness will bring. An orphan in the world searches for his lost garden and becomes entangled with Mr. Rich as they vie for the affection of a beautiful fallen Angel who dreams of being a TV star. Written in 1969 it resonates today and is too current as it portrays the cyclical struggle between the powers of humanity, peace and love and the forces of corruption and greed.