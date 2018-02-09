Windfall Theatre presents: Stones In His Pockets

Windfall Theatre continues its 25th Fearless season with Marie Jones’ award winning internationally acclaimed play STONES IN HIS POCKETS. The production has an eight show run, February 9 - 24, staged in the company’s intimate performance space located at Village Church Arts, 130 East Juneau Avenue, in the heart of Milwaukee’s downtown theater district.

About the Play: STONES IN HIS POCKETS tells the hilarious and poignant story of a rural village in County Kerry Ireland that is turned upside down by the arrival of an American film crew. While the American film stars and crew, try to soak up atmosphere and Irish dialects in the town’s pub to transfer to their Hollywood version of life in rural Ireland for the movie they’re shooting, Quiet Valley, Charlie and Jake two locals born and bred in the village are cast as extras in the movie. They discover that Hollywood’s romanticized Ireland stands in stark contrast to the reality of their daily lives.

An inventive and riotously funny comedy ~ Associated Press

An unalloyed source of joy, laughter, tears and delight... ~ The Daily Mail

Ms. Jones makes her own distinctive contribution to the fine Irish art of theatrical storytelling.

~ The New York Times.

STONES IN HIS POCKETS

by Marie Jones

February 9 - 24

(FRI 2/9, SAT 2/10,

FRI 2/16, SAT 2/17,

MON 2/19, THU 2/22, FRI 2/23 SAT 2/24)

Performances are at 8pm

Staged at Village Church Arts, 130 E. Juneau

Tickets $20.00

Box Office: 414-332-3963

www.WindfallTheatre.com

Best enjoyed by audiences aged 17+ Contains Strong Language