Windfall Theatre presents: Wittenberg

Event time: Sept. 29-Oct. 14. 9/29, 9/30, 10/6, 10/7, 10/9, 10/12, 10/13, 10/14 at 8pm.

Windfall Theatre opens its 25th Fearless season with a back by popular demand revival of David Davalos’ award winning internationally acclaimed play Wittenberg. The production has an eight show run, September 29 – October 14, and is staged in the company’s intimate performance space located at Village Church Arts, 130 East Juneau Avenue, in the heart of Milwaukee’s downtown theater district.

About the Play: It’s Oktoberfest in Germany; the fall semester at Wittenberg University is underway and Hamlet Prince of Denmark, class of 1517, has returned from spending a summer abroad studying astronomy with Nikolai Copernicus and is still undecided about his major. His philosophy professor Dr. John Faustus has finally decided to marry his paramour, a former nun turned courtesan, and his theology professor Martin Luther is dealing with the spiritual and medical consequences of his outrage at abusive practices of the Church.

Winner of numerous awards including the 2007 Edgerton New American Play Award; 2008 Barrymore Award, Outstanding New Play; 2011 The Lights Are Bright on Broadway Award and 2011 nominee London Evening Standard Theatre Awards, Best Play, David Davalos’ comedic imagining Wittenberg takes the iconic fictional characters of Christopher Marlowe's Faustus and Shakespeare's Hamlet and throws them together with Martin Luther the iconic reformer and rebel who unleashed a torrential philosophical revolution that shook theocracy to its core and places the three of them on the campus of Wittenberg University to hash out their individual theories about the unanswerable mysteries of the universe, the nature of existence, women, love and God with great wit, humor and copious steins of beer. It’s an absurdist Tom Stoppard meets Monty Python-esque mash up that is at turns hysterically funny and poignantly touching as the three wrestle with their particular passions, temptations and consciences.

Price: Tickets $20.00 Box Office: 414-332-3963 www.windfalltheatre.com