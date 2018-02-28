Wine Reception

Join us at Mason Street Grill to experience the dramatic nature of Mason Joseph Drouhin wines. Enjoy appetizer pairing while sipping the elegant wines from Burgundy and Willamette Valley. Come learn from our connoisseur about these delectable wines and enjoy the company of fellow wine aficionados.

Wednesday Feb 28, 6-8PM

Tickets are $60/couple and can be reservated by emailing: cristinagliatis@masonstreetgrill.com

BACK TO ALL