Winter Gallery Night & Day at David Barnett Gallery

It's time for Winter Gallery Night & Day! Here at the David Barnett Gallery we will be opening two new exhibitions!

Dance of Life: Out of Africa & Beyond:

In a divisive time, it is important to remember what connects us all. This exhibition celebrates the connections shared by all humans: milestones of life and death including birth, coming-of-age, and marriage. The gallery's extensive collection of African art, artifacts from around the world, and contemporary artworks are curated side-by-side to explore a common global humanity.

Home: Of Place & Displacement:

Gallery 1SW, our staff-curated pop-up exhibition space, presents a selection of art exploring conceptions of home.

Gallery Night & Day will run Friday, January 18 5 PM-9 PM and will continue January 19 11 AM-5 PM. Both "Dance of Life: Out of Africa & Beyond" and "Home: Of Place & Displacement" will be on view until April 26, 2019.

David Barnett Gallery 1024 E. State St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
