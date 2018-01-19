Winter Gallery Night at MIAD

Join MIAD for Winter Gallery Night on Friday, January 19, 5 - 9 p.m.

Humanly Possible: The Empathy Exhibition is on view in our Frederick Layton Gallery through March 3, and aims to foster empathy in spite of our current divisive social and political landscapes. This exhibit is sponsored by the Greater Milwaukee Foundation's Mary L. Nohl Fund. ***Winter Gallery Night is the Opening Reception of this exhibit.

CHAIR^5: Perspectives on Form, Function and Innovation is on view in our Brooks Stevens Gallery through March 3, and introduces myriad ways to think about chairs, “chairness” and the physical act of sitting. Five distinctive exhibit spaces showcase historic, reproduction and contemporary seating furniture forms. This exhibit is co-produced by MIAD and the Chipstone Foundation.