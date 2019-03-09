28th annual Winter Powwow.

March 9, 11am - 10pm. Grand Entries at 1pm and 7pm.

March 10, 11am - 6pm. Grand Entry at 1pm.

Prayer ceremony at 10am on Sunday, doors open at 9:30 and ceremony starts promptly at 10am. Doors will be closed during the prayer.

Admission $10 for adults, elders 60+ $8 and children 12 and under are free. Free entrance to the powwow for those attending the prayer on Sunday.

Host drum: Tomahawk Circle

Emcee: Dylan Prescott

Arena Director: Ronnie Preston

Head Veteran: Brian Jackson

There will be dance specials, drums, singing, a marketplace and traditional foods.