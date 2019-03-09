Winter Powwow
Wisconsin State Fair Park (Products Pavilion) 640 South 84th Street, West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
28th annual Winter Powwow.
March 9, 11am - 10pm. Grand Entries at 1pm and 7pm.
March 10, 11am - 6pm. Grand Entry at 1pm.
Prayer ceremony at 10am on Sunday, doors open at 9:30 and ceremony starts promptly at 10am. Doors will be closed during the prayer.
Admission $10 for adults, elders 60+ $8 and children 12 and under are free. Free entrance to the powwow for those attending the prayer on Sunday.
Host drum: Tomahawk Circle
Emcee: Dylan Prescott
Arena Director: Ronnie Preston
Head Veteran: Brian Jackson
There will be dance specials, drums, singing, a marketplace and traditional foods.