Winter Pruning Essentials Workshop

Proper and timely pruning is essential for the health of your trees. From Arborist and MATC Professor Mike Wendt, you will learn theory and practical application for pruning your trees. We will spend time in the Gardens and arboretum for demonstration and on-site instruction. Come dressed to spend time outdoors!

Class presented by the Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens.

$15 general public / $10 FBBG members

