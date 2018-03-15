Winter Tree Identification: Basics of Identifying Trees Without Leaves (Indoor Session)
Learn to identify native (and a few non-native) trees after their leaves have fallen. Dress for the weather. Register for each class separately. At the end of this course you will know most of the trees native to southeast Wisconsin!
Date and Time
Thursday, March 15th 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM
Location
Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211 414-964-8505
Price
For adults | $7 per class (Nonmembers: $10 per class) UEC Volunteers: $5 per class
Info
