Winter Tree Identification: Basics of Identifying Trees Without Leaves (Indoor Session)

Learn to identify native (and a few non-native) trees after their leaves have fallen. Dress for the weather. Register for each class separately. At the end of this course you will know most of the trees native to southeast Wisconsin!

Date and Time

Thursday, March 15th 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Location

Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211 414-964-8505

Price

For adults | $7 per class (Nonmembers: $10 per class) UEC Volunteers: $5 per class