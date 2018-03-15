Winter Tree Identification: Basics of Identifying Trees Without Leaves (Indoor Session)

to Google Calendar - Winter Tree Identification: Basics of Identifying Trees Without Leaves (Indoor Session) - 2018-03-15 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Tree Identification: Basics of Identifying Trees Without Leaves (Indoor Session) - 2018-03-15 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Tree Identification: Basics of Identifying Trees Without Leaves (Indoor Session) - 2018-03-15 16:30:00 iCalendar - Winter Tree Identification: Basics of Identifying Trees Without Leaves (Indoor Session) - 2018-03-15 16:30:00

Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Learn to identify native (and a few non-native) trees after their leaves have fallen. Dress for the weather. Register for each class separately. At the end of this course you will know most of the trees native to southeast Wisconsin!

Date and Time

Thursday, March 15th 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Location

Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211 414-964-8505

Price

For adults | $7 per class (Nonmembers: $10 per class) UEC Volunteers: $5 per class

Info
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Workshops / Classes / Groups
to Google Calendar - Winter Tree Identification: Basics of Identifying Trees Without Leaves (Indoor Session) - 2018-03-15 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Tree Identification: Basics of Identifying Trees Without Leaves (Indoor Session) - 2018-03-15 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Tree Identification: Basics of Identifying Trees Without Leaves (Indoor Session) - 2018-03-15 16:30:00 iCalendar - Winter Tree Identification: Basics of Identifying Trees Without Leaves (Indoor Session) - 2018-03-15 16:30:00