Proper and timely pruning is essential for the health of your trees. The Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens invite you to come learn theory and practical applications in the Gardens and arboretum with demonstrations and on-site instruction. Please dress to spend time outdoors!

Registration: $15/$10 FBBG Members

Registration/more info: https://boernerbotanicalgardens.org/event/winter-tree-pruning/ info@fbbg.org or 414-525-5653

