Winter Tree Pruning

to Google Calendar - Winter Tree Pruning - 2019-02-23 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Tree Pruning - 2019-02-23 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Tree Pruning - 2019-02-23 10:00:00 iCalendar - Winter Tree Pruning - 2019-02-23 10:00:00

Boerner Botanical Gardens 9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130

Proper and timely pruning is essential for the health of your trees. The Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens invite you to come learn theory and practical applications in the Gardens and arboretum with demonstrations and on-site instruction. Please dress to spend time outdoors!

Registration: $15/$10 FBBG Members

Registration/more info: https://boernerbotanicalgardens.org/event/winter-tree-pruning/ info@fbbg.org or 414-525-5653

Or, invite your friends on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/220257025532057/

Info
Boerner Botanical Gardens 9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130 View Map
Education, Museums & Tours, Workshops / Classes / Groups
414-525-5653
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Winter Tree Pruning - 2019-02-23 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Tree Pruning - 2019-02-23 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Tree Pruning - 2019-02-23 10:00:00 iCalendar - Winter Tree Pruning - 2019-02-23 10:00:00