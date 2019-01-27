Experience the tranquility of the Gardens in winter.

This class combines a meditative garden walk with a session of yoga to bring you relaxation in winter!

Registration: $15/$10 FBBG Members

Registration/more info: https://boernerbotanicalgardens.org/event/winter-yoga-meditation/ info@fbbg.org or 414-525-5653

Or, invite your friends on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/777984832539739/