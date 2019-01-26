Winterfest 2019 - Washington Park
Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
All are welcome to this free family festival! If we're lucky enough to get the weather we want we'll have great winter activities like sledding and ice skating on the Washington Park lagoon. If the snow's a no-show, we'll still have arts, crafts, homemade pie and guided nature walks to take advantage of the unusually warm weather.
