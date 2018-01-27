Winterfest for Afternoon Nappers

Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208

A festival for the lil’ ones! Children ages 5 and under (accompanied by an adult) can enjoy a morning of fun including a craft, hike and puppet show, and still get home in time for their afternoon nap. Registration required. Space is limited.

For children ages 5 and younger accompanied by an adult: $5 (Nonmembers: $7)

Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Festivals, Kids & Family
414-344-5460
