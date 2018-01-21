Winterfest at Boerner Botanical Gardens

The Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens invite you to conquer your cabin fever with:

• Winter nature walks (rain, snow or shine)

• Indoor & outdoor games & activities

• Hot drinks

• Family fun!

FREE admission; $5 suggested donation for winter nature walks

Concessions available from Zilli Hospitality.

Event held in the Boerner Botanical Gardens Visitor Center

9400 Boerner Dr. Hales Corners, WI 53130

Call 414-525-5653 or email info@fbbg.org for more information

https://boernerbotanicalgardens.org/

https://www.facebook.com/events/341809352899345/