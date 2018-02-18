Wiscon-Sing! Concert at the Gardens

The Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens presents a fun, educational, interactive musical journey through Wisconsin's history & heritage with folk musician David HB Drake. From Native Americans & French explorers, to lumberjacks & Great Lakes Sailors, to our present day farmers, the concert features handmade & historic instruments, including Indian courting flute, mountain banjo, dulcimer, & concertina. All ages welcome.

This concert was recently featured on Wisconsin Public Television's Wisconsin Life program. Learn more about it and see a behind-the-scenes preview at https://www.wisconsinlife.org/story/milwaukee-musician-brings-wisconsins-history-life-song

Due to space limitations this is a ticketed event with a pay-what-you-can donation ($5/person suggested) in support of FBBG's educational programs.

Concert held in the Boerner Botanical Gardens Education & Visitor Center: 9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners, 53130