BUY TICKETS: WisconsinAnnualBluesHarmonicaFestival2017.eventbrite.com.

David "Harmonica" Miller & Tom Radai Present:

Wisconsin Annual Blues Harmonica Festival 2017!

11/10/17 (Friday - Veterans Day) Wisconsin Annual Blues Harmonica Festival 2017: 6 pm -10 pm, Knights of Columbus West Allis, 1800 S 92nd St, West Allis, WI 53214, (414) 375-9895. Doors open 5:30 pm, For further information and Tickets, please see: https://WisconsinAnnualBluesHarmonicaFestival2017.eventbrite.com/

PLEASE REMEMBER TO PRINT OUT THE TICKETS ONLINE FOR PROOF OF PURCHASE AT THE DOOR, PLUS SHARE AND INVITE YOUR FRIENDS!

Musician Lineup*:

>Benny Rickun with Reverend Raven, including Kurt Koenig and Matt Liban

>Cadillac Pete with Robert Allen Jr, including Rick Holmes and Matt Liban

>"Barefoot" Jimmy Schwarz with Paul Stilin, including Kurt Koenig and Matt Liban

>"Bluezilla" with Bill Stone, Kurt Koenig, and Matt Liban

>"Big" Al Dorn with Bill Stone, Kurt Koenig, and Matt Liban

>David "Harmonica" Miller with Bill Stone, Kurt Koenig, and Matt Liban

*Scheduled musicians subject to change (Please check back with updates)