David "Harmonica" Miller Presents:

Wisconsin Annual Blues Harmonica Festival 2019!

11/15/19 (3rd Friday in November) Wisconsin Annual Blues Harmonica Festival 2019: 6 pm -10 pm, VFW Post 5716, 17980 West Beloit Road, New Berlin, WI 53146, (414) 375-9895.

$10 online* or $15* when the Doors open at 5:30 pm! Advance Tickets may be purchased here or at https://WisconsinAnnualBluesHarmonicaFestival2019.eventbrite.com until 5:00 pm on November 15th, 2019.

Let us know you are going by joining this event at https://www.facebook.com/events/251901788817618

°All-star Musician Lineup*:

Harmonica Players:

Benny Rickun http://bit.ly/2UEsXmK

"Big" Al Dorn http://bit.ly/2UETWOZ

Steve Cohen http://bit.ly/2UAeaJP

"Barefoot" Jimmy Schwarz http://bit.ly/2UEVtEJ

"Sly" (Sylvester Carr)

"Bluezilla" (Jeff Scott)

David "Harmonica" Miller http://bit.ly/2UG1K36

Back-up Bands:

Bill Stone with Kurt Koenig and Matt Liban

Robert Allen Jr. with Kurt Koenig and Matt Liban

Reverend Raven with Kurt Koenig and Matt Liban

Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin' Altar Boys: Reverend Raven with Craig Panosh and P.T. Pedersen

*Line-up subject to change

Raffles

Cash Bar

Free ample parking

Food available for purchase

*Sound provided by Brandon Medved of Bubs Irish Pub!

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS!

Benedon's

http://www.benedons.com

Cascio Music

https://www.interstatemusic.com

Jazz Unlimited of Greater Milwaukee

https://JazzUnlimitedMKE.org

Lee Oskar Harmonicas

http://leeoskar.com

WMSE

http://www.wmse.org

FAQs

How can I contact the organizer with any questions?

You may call or text David Miller at (414) 375-9895 or by email at David@DavidMiller.us

*What's the refund policy?

No refunds!

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

Yes. If you do not have access to a printer, then you must supply a picture ID along with the ticket order number.

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

No. This is an all-ages annual event.

What type of food does the VFW Post 5716 supply?

Please contact Michele Ullman for more information at (262) 679-0800 or visit the website at http://www.vfwpost5716.com

Information on the Promoter:

David John Miller:

"David J. Miller is a multiple genre Harmonicist, Vocalist, Guitarist, Teacher, Promoter, President of Jazz Unlimited of Greater Milwaukee, and Owner of David Miller Live Music. David Miller was introduced to the harmonica back in 1972 by his late father at the age of eleven years old. Dave’s dad was his mentor, but his other influences also included: Charlie Musselwhite, James Cotton, Billy Branch, Little Walter, Big Walter Horton, Sonny Boy Williamson II, Junior Wells, to name just a few. David Miller has appeared throughout the Midwest. Some of the venues included the Wisconsin State Fair, Summerfest, Sherman Fest, as well as various Chicago clubs. Miller has played with Billy Branch, the legendary Aaron Moore, Willie Kent, Billy Flynn, Aron Burton, and Johnny Rawls.

Born in 1961, David J. Miller was raised with honest work ethics. David’s first job was at 13 years old, helping with odd jobs around his Uncle’s Hardware Store. This first gig started a solid foundation for a successful life of work in many fields. Miller worked many jobs in his life, always giving 110 per cent. David Miller started playing clubs in 1980, and called his group the Dave Miller Band. After going through a life changing time September 11, 2001, David found how precious life was then and even more today. After loosing his job on 9/11 and getting a divorce sometime later, an epiphany of becoming a full-time musician became reality in 2008. Today Miller lives life to the fullest, enjoying music and hobbies. Supporting himself is an obvious necessity, but health and happiness is the first priority. Yes, David is a full-time musician and promoter, but also fulfills his appetite for inner peace.

The Dave Miller Band provides a high energy eclectic repertoire from Blues-Rock to Jazz & Blues. The members of the band are as follows: David J. Miller (harmonicist, vocalist, and guitarist), Bill Martin (lead guitarist), Hal Miller (bassist), and Andrew Wilson (drummer). The Dave Miller Band is all professional and highly experienced musicians; eager to satisfy the fans and venue owners. For venues that require a smaller group, David Miller can provide the mellow tunes of a Trio, Duo or Solo Blues Show. Please see the online resume and my Band/Duo and Solo music on this page. David Miller Live Music is the umbrella for all music projects related to David Miller; Dave Miller Band, Dave Miller Chicago Blues Trio, Dave Miller Duo, and the Dave Miller Blues Solo. Dave’s official business; David Miller Live Music, can certainly fulfill any venue with virtually any genre. Dave Miller was also mentored by the late legendary Tom Radai in booking other events. These functions would include the Wisconsin Annual Blues Harmonica Festival and Tribute Blues Concerts featuring international blues musicians."

*https://DavidMiller.us/PromoPack!