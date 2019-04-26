Wisconsin Artists of the WPA
David Barnett Gallery 1024 E. State St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
April 26 - July 13.
Gallery Hours:
Tuesday - Friday 11:00am - 5:30pm
Saturday 11:00am - 5:00pm
Closed Sunday & Monday
Wisconsin Artists of the WPA
During the Great Depression, the Works Projects Administration gave relief to the unemployed and downtrodden. This exhibition surveys the extraordinary work of many WPA artists from our home state, including Schomer Lichtner, Ruth Grotenrath, Elsa Ulbricht, and more.
Child’s Play
In our staff-curated Gallery 1SW, an exploration of artists and artworks that embrace the inner child.
Exhibition April 26-July 13, 2019
Friday: 5pm-9pm; Saturday: 11am-5pm