April 26 - July 13.

Gallery Hours:

Tuesday - Friday 11:00am - 5:30pm

Saturday 11:00am - 5:00pm

Closed Sunday & Monday

David Barnett Gallery

1024 E. State Street

414.271.5058

davidbarnettgallery.com

Wisconsin Artists of the WPA

During the Great Depression, the Works Projects Administration gave relief to the unemployed and downtrodden. This exhibition surveys the extraordinary work of many WPA artists from our home state, including Schomer Lichtner, Ruth Grotenrath, Elsa Ulbricht, and more.

Child’s Play

In our staff-curated Gallery 1SW, an exploration of artists and artworks that embrace the inner child.

Friday: 5pm-9pm; Saturday: 11am-5pm