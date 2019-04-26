Wisconsin Baroque Ensemble concert
Lake Park Lutheran Church 2647 N. Stowell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
On our program:
Wendling - trio for two flutes and bass
Johann Pachelbel - variations on "Werde Munter, mein Gemüthe"
Graff - sonata or trio in D major for two German flutes and basso continuo
Daniel Purcell - recorder sonata in F major
Telemann - trio for recorder, flute, and basso continuo TWV 42:e6
Hoffmeister - duo for two flutes, opus 20. Nr 1
Boismortier – Sonate en trio opus 37 no
Telemann - Trietto Methodicho no 1. TWV 42: G2
Musicians:
Brett Lipshutz, traverso
Sigrun Paust, recorder
Monica Steger, traverso
Anton TenWolde, cello
Max Yount, harpsichord
Tickets at the door only: $20 ($10 students)