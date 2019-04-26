Wisconsin Baroque Ensemble concert

Lake Park Lutheran Church 2647 N. Stowell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

On our program:

Wendling - trio for two flutes and bass

Johann Pachelbel - variations on "Werde Munter, mein Gemüthe"

Graff - sonata or trio in D major for two German flutes and basso continuo

Daniel Purcell - recorder sonata in F major

Telemann - trio for recorder, flute, and basso continuo TWV 42:e6

Hoffmeister - duo for two flutes, opus 20. Nr 1

Boismortier – Sonate en trio opus 37 no

Telemann - Trietto Methodicho no 1. TWV 42: G2

Musicians:

Brett Lipshutz, traverso

Sigrun Paust, recorder

Monica Steger, traverso

Anton TenWolde, cello

Max Yount, harpsichord

Tickets at the door only: $20 ($10 students)

Lake Park Lutheran Church 2647 N. Stowell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
