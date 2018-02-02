Wisconsin Black Arts Festival

This festival is a three day celebration including live performances from spoken word artists, dancers and musicians. There will also be vendor displays and interactive activities such as demonstrations from visual artists, writer workshops, craft making for children and film screenings.

Friday, February 2, 2018

Time: 8:00pm-12:00am

​(Age 21 +)

Opening night "Soul Lounge"

A night of mature live entertainment , food ,shopping and good vibes.

Saturday, February 3, 2018

Time: 10:00am-6:00pm

Milwaukee R enais sance . A day of celebrating and acknowledging Milwaukee Artists and Art legacy, including, live performances,food, youth stage, main stage, youth corner and more.

​

Sunday, February 4, 2018

Time:12:00pm-6:00pm

​Soul Sunday

Ending off the festivities with food, shopping , Fashion Show, and a Gospel concert you don't want to miss!

For info: http://business.twbcc.com/events/details/2018-wisconsin-black-arts-entertainment-festival-2976