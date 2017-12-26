Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, Inc. Kwanzaa Events Schedule - Various Locations

Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, Inc.

Kwanzaa Events Schedule

Greetings!

Ok everyone, here is the preliminary schedule for this year's Kwanzaa events. The times and locations are subject to change so please pay attention to the updates as I send them out.

So, let us see how, collectively we can raise funds for some of our most important and cultural venues. Some of the events have fees associated with them, some are free. They all are worthy to attend. (Contact us to be added to the list.)

Sincerely,

Ruben Hopkins

414-551-1371

www.twbcc.com

Nguzo Saba - The 7 Principles

Schedule of Events:

Tuesday - December 26

(Umoja - Unity)

(6:00pm)

Traditional Kwanzaa Opening Ceremony

2620 W. Center Street, Milwaukee, WI 53206

Wisconsin Historical Society Museum

Wednesday - December 27

(Kujichagulia - Self Determination)

(6:00pm)

Africans on the Move

Wisconsin African American Women's Center,

3020 W. Vliet Street, Milwaukee, WI

Thursday - December 28

(Ujima - Collective Work and Responsibility)

(6:00pm - 9:00pm)

Partying with Elders! We are asking Generation X's and Millennials to bring out the Baby Boomers (your parents and Grandparents and party to the sounds of the 60's, 70's and 80's

Friday - December 29

(Ujamaa - Cooperative Economics)

(4:00pm - 8:00pm)

Kwanzaa Family Festival

Vendors- please call: (414) 873-401

4030 N. 29th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53216.

Saturday - December 30 (Nia- Purpose) TBA

Sunday - December 31 (Kuumba - Creativity)

(8:00pm - 2:00am)

New Year's Eve Zumbathon!

$10 Adults, $5 Children

Monday - January 1 (Imani - Faith)

(12noon - 5pm)

Traditional Closing Kwanzaa Ceremonies,

Vendors: 12:00pm (414-933-1652)

Program 1:00pm

Wisconsin African American Women's Center,

3020 W. Vliet Street, Milwaukee, WI