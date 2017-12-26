Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, Inc. Kwanzaa Events Schedule - Various Locations
Wisconsin African American Women's Center (WAAW) 3020 W. Vliet St., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, Inc.
Kwanzaa Events Schedule
Greetings!
Ok everyone, here is the preliminary schedule for this year's Kwanzaa events. The times and locations are subject to change so please pay attention to the updates as I send them out.
So, let us see how, collectively we can raise funds for some of our most important and cultural venues. Some of the events have fees associated with them, some are free. They all are worthy to attend. (Contact us to be added to the list.)
Sincerely,
Ruben Hopkins
Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, Inc.
414-551-1371
Nguzo Saba - The 7 Principles
Schedule of Events:
Tuesday - December 26
(Umoja - Unity)
(6:00pm)
Traditional Kwanzaa Opening Ceremony
2620 W. Center Street, Milwaukee, WI 53206
Wisconsin Historical Society Museum
Wednesday - December 27
(Kujichagulia - Self Determination)
(6:00pm)
Africans on the Move
Wisconsin African American Women's Center,
3020 W. Vliet Street, Milwaukee, WI
Thursday - December 28
(Ujima - Collective Work and Responsibility)
(6:00pm - 9:00pm)
Partying with Elders! We are asking Generation X's and Millennials to bring out the Baby Boomers (your parents and Grandparents and party to the sounds of the 60's, 70's and 80's
Friday - December 29
(Ujamaa - Cooperative Economics)
(4:00pm - 8:00pm)
Kwanzaa Family Festival
Vendors- please call: (414) 873-401
4030 N. 29th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53216.
Saturday - December 30 (Nia- Purpose) TBA
Sunday - December 31 (Kuumba - Creativity)
(8:00pm - 2:00am)
New Year's Eve Zumbathon!
Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, Inc.
$10 Adults, $5 Children
Monday - January 1 (Imani - Faith)
(12noon - 5pm)
Traditional Closing Kwanzaa Ceremonies,
Vendors: 12:00pm (414-933-1652)
Program 1:00pm
Wisconsin African American Women's Center,
3020 W. Vliet Street, Milwaukee, WI