Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort is bringing back The Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights to Southeastern Wisconsin this year with more lights and winter cheer than ever. The light show will be open Nov. 25–Dec. 31 with more than 1.5 million twinkling lights and spectacular holiday scenes, from life-size gingerbread houses to Green Bay Packer and patriotic-themed displays, including a 50-by-30-foot American flag choreographed to holiday music. Families will enjoy the mile-long trail from the comfort of their vehicles or from Santa’s sleigh.

Guests will be dazzled by new moving displays, and “Evy the Talking Christmas Tree,” a popular, animatronic, seven-foot character who made his debut last year and talks and sings to visitors of all ages. Evy will be located inside Santa’s Workshop, where guests can enjoy hot beverages and visit with Santa.

Santa’s giant sleigh, which seats 43 guests in tiered and comfortable seating, will also travel through the light show and give families the opportunity to experience the show in a whole new way. Reservations to ride on the sleigh may be made at www.wichristmascarnival.com/sleighrides.

Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights is open Nov. 25–Dec. 31, with the exception of Christmas Day. Hours are 5–9 p.m. Sunday–Thursday and 5–10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The entry fee for carloads with up to eight people is $20, $30 for limos, mini buses and large passenger vans, and $35 for greyhound and other large buses, and large motor homes.