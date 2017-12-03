Wisconsin Historic Church Tour

Join MOWA for a road trip to three historic churches. Start off with a self-guided tour and delicious breakfast at the breathtaking basilica at Holy Hill. Then travel to Milwaukee’s Greek Orthodox Church and the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist where you will stroll through the holiday lights in Cathedral Park and warm up with a famous Milwaukee hot ham and roll.

Part of MOWA's "On the Road" Programming

$75 plus a MOWA Membership

MOWA's admission fee is a membership. Memberships start at just $12.