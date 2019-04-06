Wisconsin History Theme Day

Milwaukee Public Museum 800 W. Wells Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Learn about our great state from more than a million years ago up to the last century.

Join MPM Educators for history lessons and hands-on activities including Native Games, Wisconsin Rock Art, the Reefs of Old Milwaukee, Wisconsin connections to our collections, and much more.

Info

Milwaukee Public Museum 800 W. Wells Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233 View Map
Education, Misc. Events, Museums & Tours
4142782728
