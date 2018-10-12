Wisconsin Journey: An Interactive Guided Experience at Old World Wisconsin

Tuesday, September 4, 2018 – Friday, October 26 (Tuesdays thru Fridays)

Tours start at 10:00 am, 12:00 pm and 2:30 pm

This new 90 minute interactive, guided experience will give you exclusive access to select buildings, landscapes and collections at Old World Wisconsin as you travel the path of immigrant families coming to Wisconsin and becoming American. A costumed host will lead small-groups of not more than 16 guests to three of our historic structures where you will put yourselves in the shoes of early immigrants. You will explore choices, hold history in your hands and make connections to your own family story.

Go to http://www.oldworldwisconsin.org for more information.

Cost: On-Line advance ticket purchase recommended. Adults 18+ $12; Youth (5 - 17) $9 WHS Members receive discount. Parking is free. Space is limited to 16 guests per time slot.