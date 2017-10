Join Wisconsin Microfinance for an upcoming night of food, fun, and fundraising for a great cause! The night will feature a tropical multi-course meal, speakers, and a silent auction. Each ticket funds 1 additional loan for an entrepreneur in Haiti or the Philippines.

About Us:

Wisconsin Microfinance is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization run by students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Our mission is to provide small loans to those living in extreme poverty. Tax-deductible donations are lent out to e ntrepreneurs in Haiti and the Philippines for them to create or expand a business, such as buying a simple sewing machine or a young cow that could produce milk . Through these business ventures, our borrowers earn a sustainable income and escape from poverty with dignity. Once the loans are repaid, they enter a revolving fund where they continue to fund additional loans and community projects for years to come.