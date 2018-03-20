Wisconsin Philharmonic Chamber Series presents Wisconsin Wind Orchestra: Music of the 1960s Mad Men Era

Google Calendar - Wisconsin Philharmonic Chamber Series presents Wisconsin Wind Orchestra: Music of the 1960s Mad Men Era - 2018-03-20 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wisconsin Philharmonic Chamber Series presents Wisconsin Wind Orchestra: Music of the 1960s Mad Men Era - 2018-03-20 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wisconsin Philharmonic Chamber Series presents Wisconsin Wind Orchestra: Music of the 1960s Mad Men Era - 2018-03-20 19:30:00 iCalendar - Wisconsin Philharmonic Chamber Series presents Wisconsin Wind Orchestra: Music of the 1960s Mad Men Era - 2018-03-20 19:30:00

Waukesha Civic Theatre 264 W. Main St., Waukesha, Wisconsin 53186

http://www.wisphil.org

Adult

$27.00

Student/Senior/Military

$24.00

Subscriber Rate

$21.00

Group Rate

$21.00

Educational Group Rate

$10.00

Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 7:30 pm

Waukesha Civic Theatre

264 West Main Street, Waukesha, WI

Adult Tickets: $27

For Tickets:

Call 262.547.0708

OR

Purchase Tickets Here

Feature Ensemble:

Wisconsin Wind Orchestra

The Wisconsin Wind Orchestra was established in 1995 and became the resident professional ensemble of Carroll University in 1998. The group features some of the finest musicians in southeast Wisconsin, many of whom are on the applied music faculty at Carroll University.

http://www.wisconsinwindorchestra.com/

For more information on the concert and program:

http://www.waukeshacivictheatre.org/61stSeason/WisconsinPhilharmonicMarch.html

Info
Waukesha Civic Theatre 264 W. Main St., Waukesha, Wisconsin 53186 View Map
Concerts
Google Calendar - Wisconsin Philharmonic Chamber Series presents Wisconsin Wind Orchestra: Music of the 1960s Mad Men Era - 2018-03-20 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wisconsin Philharmonic Chamber Series presents Wisconsin Wind Orchestra: Music of the 1960s Mad Men Era - 2018-03-20 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wisconsin Philharmonic Chamber Series presents Wisconsin Wind Orchestra: Music of the 1960s Mad Men Era - 2018-03-20 19:30:00 iCalendar - Wisconsin Philharmonic Chamber Series presents Wisconsin Wind Orchestra: Music of the 1960s Mad Men Era - 2018-03-20 19:30:00