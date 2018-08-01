Wisconsin Public Education Network 2018 Summer Summit

Appleton North High School 5000 N. Ballard Road, City of Appleton, Wisconsin 54913

This is our once-a-year opportunity to get all the people who know and care the most about what’s going on in our public schools together – to listen, learn, connect, and celebrate what’s working. This unique convening of parents, educators, board members, school leaders, superintendents, and community supporters of strong public schools will inform and inspire everyone from “interested observer” to “seasoned expert” – we promise!

Keynote Speaker: Jitu Brown, Journey 4 Justice

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wisconsin-public-education-network-summer-summit-2018-registration-46338689267?can_id=12685766b0484498b4ffe912a4df01cf&source=email-summer-summit-registration-is-live-and-our-keynote-is&email_subject=summer-summit-registration-is-live-and-our-keynote-is&email_referrer=email_358783&link_id=0

Activist, Education, Workshops / Classes / Groups
