The Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series presents: Amy Speace

Event time: 7:30pm

The Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series will present AMY SPEACE in concert Saturday, Sept. 23rd. The event will take place at the UNITARIAN CHURCH - NORTH, 13800 North Port Washington Road in Mequon - just south of Pioneer Road. Tickets are $16 in advance, $10 for students ( at all times) or $20 at the door.

Discounts of $1 (off at the door price) per donated food items ( up to a maximum of 4 ) will be given at the door.

Coffee, water, juices, and snacks will be available. All seating is general admission.

Price: Tickets are $16 in advance, $10 for students ( at all times) or $20 at the door. Discounts of $1 (off at the door price) per donated food items ( up to a maximum of 4 ) will be given at the door.