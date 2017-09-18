The Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series presents: Amy Speace

Unitarian Church North 13800 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon, Wisconsin 53097

Event time: 7:30pm

The Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series will present AMY SPEACE in concert Saturday, Sept.  23rd.   The event will take  place at the UNITARIAN CHURCH - NORTH,  13800 North Port Washington Road in Mequon - just south of Pioneer Road.   Tickets are $16 in advance, $10 for students ( at all times)  or $20 at the door.

 

 Discounts of $1 (off at the door price)  per donated food items ( up to a maximum of 4 ) will be given at the door.  

 

Coffee, water, juices,  and snacks will be available. All seating is general admission.

