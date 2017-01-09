The Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series presents: Bonnie Koloc with Don Stille

Event time: 7:30pm

The Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series will present BONNIE KOLOC with Don Stille on Saturday, January 21st. Our guest performer will be John Higgins from Cedarburg Wisconsin. The event will take place at the UNITARIAN CHURCH - NORTH, 13800 North Port Washington Road in Mequon - just south of Pioneer Road. Tickets are $18 in advance, $10 for students ( at all times) or $22 at the door.

Discounts of $1 per donated food items ( up to a maximum of 4 ) will be given at the door.

Coffee, water, juices, and snacks will be available. All seating is general admission.

"One of the giants of the 70's Old Town folk scene that included John Prine and Steve Goodman,

and still going strong." -- Greg Kot, Chicago Tribune

"A folk-ballad-pop-blues singer of enormous range, charm, and charisma." -- John Rockwell, New York Times

Don Stille is a pianist of extraordinary artistry and technique, buoying Koloc's vocals with fascinating

rhythms ranging from boogie and blues to sweet, twinkling touches and classical lines.