The Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series presents: Brother Sun
Unitarian Church North 13800 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon, Wisconsin 53097
Event time: 7:30pm
WISCONSIN SINGER/ SONGWRITER©
s e r i e s
presents
BROTHER SUN
SPECIAL NOTE:
In order to get back to their individual musical careers, BROTHER SUN will be suspending
touring together as a trio in the fall of 2017, for the foreseeable future. This concert will be one of the last remaining in southeast Wisconsin.
Friday, March 3rd - 7:30pm
UNITARIAN CHURCH NORTH, 13800 North Port Washington Road - Mequon
The Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series will present Brother Sun on Friday, March 3rd. The event will take place at the UNITARIAN CHURCH - NORTH, 13800 North Port Washington Road in Mequon - just south of Pioneer Road. Tickets are $18 in advance, $10 for students ( at all times) or $22 at the door.
Discounts of $1 per donated food items ( up to a maximum of 4 ) will be given at the door.
Coffee, water, juices, and snacks will be available. All seating is general admission.