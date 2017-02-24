The Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series presents: Brother Sun

Event time: 7:30pm

WISCONSIN SINGER/ SONGWRITER©

s e r i e s

presents

BROTHER SUN

SPECIAL NOTE:

In order to get back to their individual musical careers, BROTHER SUN will be suspending

touring together as a trio in the fall of 2017, for the foreseeable future. This concert will be one of the last remaining in southeast Wisconsin.

Friday, March 3rd - 7:30pm

UNITARIAN CHURCH NORTH, 13800 North Port Washington Road - Mequon

The Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series will present Brother Sun on Friday, March 3rd. The event will take place at the UNITARIAN CHURCH - NORTH, 13800 North Port Washington Road in Mequon - just south of Pioneer Road. Tickets are $18 in advance, $10 for students ( at all times) or $22 at the door.

Discounts of $1 per donated food items ( up to a maximum of 4 ) will be given at the door.

Coffee, water, juices, and snacks will be available. All seating is general admission.