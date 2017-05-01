The Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series presents: Claudia Schmidt and Sally Rogers

Unitarian Church North 13800 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon, Wisconsin 53097

Event time: 7:30pm

WISCONSIN SINGER/ SONGWRITER©

s e r i e s

presents

CLAUDIA SCHMIDT

&

SALLY ROGERS

Friday, May 5th - 7:30pm

UNITARIAN CHURCH NORTH, 13800 North Port Washington Road - Mequon

 

The Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series will present  CLAUDIA SCHMIDT & SALLY ROGERS on Friday, May 5th.   The event will take  place at the UNITARIAN CHURCH - NORTH,  13800 North Port Washington Road in Mequon - just south of Pioneer Road.   Tickets are $17 in advance, $10 for students ( at all times)  or $21 at the door.

 

 Discounts of $1 (off at the door price)  per donated food items ( up to a maximum of 4 ) will be given at the door.  

Coffee, water, juices,  and snacks will be available. All seating is general admission

Info
Unitarian Church North 13800 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon, Wisconsin 53097
Concerts
