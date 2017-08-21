The Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series presents: Community Sing featuring song leaders Mark Dvorak, Julie Thompson, and Craig Siemsen
Unitarian Church North 13800 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon, Wisconsin 53097
Event time: 7:30pm
On Saturday, September 9, 2017, the Wisconsin Singer Songwriter Series welcomes its first ever
Community Sing featuring Midwest folk musicians and song leaders Mark Dvorak, Julie
Thompson, and Craig Siemsen. Taking place at the Unitarian Church North in Mequon,
Wisconsin, this unique community singing event begins at 7:30 PM. Mark, Julie and Craig will
lead the audience in full voiced, joyful singing featuring some of the best known and loved songs
of the past. All lyrics will be provided.
This is a one of a kind evening that is part of a new singing movement that started at the Ten
Pound Fiddle in East Lansing, Michigan, and has spread throughout the country. Song leaders
take turns guiding the audience in a song as they experience this powerful communal event.
The song leaders are each accomplished musicians, songwriters, and humorists. WFMT's Rich
Warren, host of "The Midnight Special," named Mark Dvorak "Chicago's official troubadour,"
Noted folk singer Joe Jencks has said Julie Thompson sings with a style that is silky and
soulful. Craig Siemsen has been called “(an) acclaimed performer on the Midwest’s burgeoning
acoustic folk scene” by Albuquerque’s The Weekly Alibi, with a voice that is a mixture of honey
and grit. C
Price: $18 advanced/ $22 day of the show