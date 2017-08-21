The Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series presents: Community Sing featuring song leaders Mark Dvorak, Julie Thompson, and Craig Siemsen

Event time: 7:30pm

On Saturday, September 9, 2017, the Wisconsin Singer Songwriter Series welcomes its first ever

Community Sing featuring Midwest folk musicians and song leaders Mark Dvorak, Julie

Thompson, and Craig Siemsen. Taking place at the Unitarian Church North in Mequon,

Wisconsin, this unique community singing event begins at 7:30 PM. Mark, Julie and Craig will

lead the audience in full voiced, joyful singing featuring some of the best known and loved songs

of the past. All lyrics will be provided.

This is a one of a kind evening that is part of a new singing movement that started at the Ten

Pound Fiddle in East Lansing, Michigan, and has spread throughout the country. Song leaders

take turns guiding the audience in a song as they experience this powerful communal event.

The song leaders are each accomplished musicians, songwriters, and humorists. WFMT's Rich

Warren, host of "The Midnight Special," named Mark Dvorak "Chicago's official troubadour,"

Noted folk singer Joe Jencks has said Julie Thompson sings with a style that is silky and

soulful. Craig Siemsen has been called “(an) acclaimed performer on the Midwest’s burgeoning

acoustic folk scene” by Albuquerque’s The Weekly Alibi, with a voice that is a mixture of honey

and grit. C

Price: $18 advanced/ $22 day of the show