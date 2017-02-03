The Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series presents: Dan Navarro

Event time: 7:30pm

The Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series will present DAN NAVARRO on Friday, February 10th. The event will take place at the UNITARIAN CHURCH - NORTH, 13800 North Port Washington Road in Mequon - just south of Pioneer Road. Tickets are $15 in advance, $10 for students ( at all times) or $19 at the door.

Discounts of $1 per donated food items ( up to a maximum of 4 ) will be given at the door.

Coffee, water, juices, and snacks will be available. All seating is general admission.

Dan Navarro started his career as a songwriter, most often with Eric Lowen, for artists as diverse as Pat Benatar (the Grammy-nominated "We Belong") , The Bangles, Jackson Browne, Keb’ Mo’, Dave Edmunds, The Temptations, Dionne Warwick, Dutch superstar Marco Borsato, The Triplets, Austin outlaw legend Rusty Weir and many more...

For more information call (262) 457-4399 or visit www.wsss.org

