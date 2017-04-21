The Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series presents: Johnsmith with Dan Sebranek and Jane Godfrey
The Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series will present JOHNSMITH along with Dan Sebranek on Saturday, April 29th. JANE GODFREY from St. Louis will be the guest performer. The event will take place at the UNITARIAN CHURCH - NORTH, 13800 North Port Washington Road in Mequon - just south of Pioneer Road. Tickets are $16 in advance, $10 for students ( at all times) or $20 at the door.
Discounts of $1 (off at the door price) per donated food items ( up to a maximum of 4 ) will be given at the door.
Coffee, water, juices, and snacks will be available. All seating is general admission.