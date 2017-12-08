Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series presents: Jon Vezner and Don Henry

WISCONSIN SINGER/SONGWRITER©

s e r i e s

presents

JON VEZNER & DON HENRY

Friday, December 8th - 7:30pm

UNITARIAN CHURCH NORTH, 13800 North Port Washington Road - Mequon

Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series will present Jon Vezner & Don Henry in concert Friday, Dec. 8th. event will take place at the UNITARIAN CHURCH - NORTH, 13800 North Port Washington Road in Mequon - just south of Pioneer Road.

Tickets are $18 in advance, $10 for students ( at all times) or $22 at the door.

Discounts of $1 (off at the door price) per donated food items

( up to a maximum of 4 ) will be given at the door.

Coffee, water, juices, and snacks will be available. All seating is general admission.