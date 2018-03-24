Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series presents: Claudia Russell & Bruce Kaplan
Unitarian Church North 13800 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon, Wisconsin 53097
WISCONSIN SINGER/SONGWRITER©
s e r i e s
presents
CLAUDIA RUSSELL & BRUCE KAPLAN
Saturday, March 24th - 7:30pm
- Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series will present Claudia Russell & Bruce Kaplan in concert Saturday, March 24th.
event will take place at the UNITARIAN CHURCH - NORTH
Tickets are $16 in advance, $10 for students ( at all times) or $20 at the door.
Discounts of $1 (off at the door price) per donated food items
( up to a maximum of 4 ) will be given at the door.
Coffee, water, juices, and snacks will be available. All seating is general admission.
Tickets (on sale NOW!!!)
Advance - Adults $16/Students $10 At the door - Adults $20/Students $10
Vines to Cellar Winery in Port Washington (262) 536-4544 www.vinestocellar.com
The Stagecoach Inn in Cedarburg (262) 375-0208 www.stagecoach-inn-wi.com
Grapes & Tastes in Cedarburg (262) 376-1200 www.grapesandtastes.com
North Shore Bank in Mequon (262) 240-0047 www.northshorebank.com
North Shore Bank in Grafton (262) 377-2799 www.northshorebank.com
For more information call (262) 457-4399 or visit www.wsss.org.