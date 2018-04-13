Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series presents: Don White

Unitarian Church North 13800 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon, Wisconsin 53097

  1. Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series will present Don White in concert Friday, April 13th.
  2. event will take place at the UNITARIAN CHURCH - NORTH, 13800 North Port Washington Road in Mequon - just south of Pioneer Road.

Tickets are $17 in advance, $10 for students ( at all times) or $21 at the door.

Discounts of $1 (off at the door price) per donated food items

( up to a maximum of 4 ) will be given at the door.

Coffee, water, juices, and snacks will be available. All seating is general admission.

There is no one-word description for what Don White does. He has survived and thrived for twenty-five years, bringing his audiences to laughter and tears in his live performances, studio recordings, and on the printed page. He is a storyteller-comedian-author-troubadour-folk singer-songwriter. He is a walking challenge to the phrase "file under." Best to just sort him under "Don White."

