Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series presents: John McCutcheon

WISCONSIN SINGER/SONGWRITER©

s e r i e s

presents

JOHN McCUTCHEON

Friday, February 15th - 7:30 pm

(advance tickets are suggested)

UNITARIAN CHURCH NORTH, 13800 North Port Washington Road - Mequon

Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series will present JOHN McCUTCHEON on Friday, Feb. 15th. The event will take place at the UNITARIAN CHURCH - NORTH, 13800 North Port Washington Road in Mequon - just south of Pioneer Road. Tickets are $22 in advance, $10 for students ( at all times) or $26 at the door. Coffee, water, juices, and snacks will be available. All seating is general admission.

Discounts of $1 (off at the door price) per donated food items

( up to a maximum of 4 ) will be given at the door.

For info: (262) 457-4399 www.wsss.org