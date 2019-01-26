Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series presents: Joe Jencks w/Heather Styka

Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series will present JOE JENCKS with special guest HEATHER STYKA on Saturday, Jan. 26th. The event will take place at the UNITARIAN CHURCH - NORTH, 13800 North Port Washington Road in Mequon - just south of Pioneer Road. Tickets are $17 in advance, $10 for students ( at all times) or $21 at the door. Coffee, water, juices, and snacks will be available. All seating is general admission.

Tickets (on sale NOW!!!)

Advance - Adults $17/Students $10 At the door - Adults $21/Students $10

Vines to Cellar Winery in Port Washington (262) 536-4544 www.vinestocellar.com

The Stagecoach Inn in Cedarburg (262) 375-0208 www.stagecoach-inn-wi.com

Grapes & Tastes in Cedarburg (262) 376-1200 www.grapesandtastes.com

North Shore Bank in Mequon (262) 240-0047 www.northshorebank.com

North Shore Bank in Grafton (262) 377-2799 www.northshorebank.com

For more information call (262) 457-4399 or visit www.wsss.org.

The Series is an non-profit, all - volunteer organization with all revenue going towards artist fees and operating expenses. Our host venue, the acoustically perfect Unitarian Church - North does not permit smoking. Concessions are available such as soda, coffee, juices and home made sweets. All seats are general admission. Group rates are also available. Please contact WSSS directly for more information on these items.

